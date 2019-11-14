First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.38 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,049 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Universal Display by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLED. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,762.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

