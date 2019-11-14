First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,781 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. First Bancshares makes up 1.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV owned about 0.24% of First Bancshares worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 610,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 546,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.02. 949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,254. First Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

