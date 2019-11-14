First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,303.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,466. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,247.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,180.70. The firm has a market cap of $896.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,323.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.27.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.