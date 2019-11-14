First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 28,438 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,438 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $86,736,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,919,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.71. 666,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,565 shares of company stock worth $4,168,420 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

