First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,016 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 174.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 353.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.11. 51,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

