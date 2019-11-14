First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,922. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $33.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.