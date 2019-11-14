First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 874 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $362.54. 401,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,992. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $284.45 and a 12-month high of $366.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.20.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.