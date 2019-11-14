First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.47. 1,732,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $148.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

