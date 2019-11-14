Financial Survey: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) versus FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 24.58% 63.04% 26.35%

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Medallia does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medallia and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 12 0 2.86 FactSet Research Systems 4 8 0 0 1.67

Medallia presently has a consensus price target of $47.62, suggesting a potential upside of 54.70%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $237.45, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Medallia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallia and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.44 billion 6.78 $352.79 million $10.00 25.66

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Medallia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

