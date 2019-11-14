Financial Survey: Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) versus Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Theravance Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.08%. Given Theravance Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Theravance Biopharma is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics $1.21 billion 4.70 -$74.19 million $1.83 16.56 Theravance Biopharma $60.37 million 16.26 -$215.52 million ($3.99) -4.34

Horizon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Theravance Biopharma. Theravance Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics 5.25% 27.71% 10.07% Theravance Biopharma -370.54% N/A -41.86%

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics beats Theravance Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis. The company's primary care marketed medicines comprise PENNSAID 2% that is indicated for the treatment of pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; DUEXIS for the relief of signs and symptoms of RA and OA, and to decrease the risk of developing upper-GI ulcers; VIMOVO for the relief of signs and symptoms of OA, RA, and AS and to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers; and MIGERGOT, a therapy to abort or prevent vascular headaches, such as migraines and migraine variants. It has collaboration agreements with Alliance for Lupus Research, Syneos Health, Inc., and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant. YUPELRI, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); and Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treating gastrointestinal motility disorders; Gut-selective Pan-Janus Kinase Inhibitor Program for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis; TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; and TD-0714 and Neprilysin Inhibitor Program, which have completed Phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney disease, including diabetic nephropathy. In addition, it focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium bromide, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the inhaled bifunctional muscarinic antagonist-beta2 agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

