Financial Contrast: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) vs. C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 6 0 3.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $531.74 million 5.72 $121.03 million $3.38 12.94 C&F Financial $118.31 million 1.55 $18.02 million N/A N/A

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 19.46% 11.71% 1.53% C&F Financial 14.92% 12.00% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines; and municipal and commercial insurance premium finance loans. It operates 125 domestic banking offices and 16 loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 25 Virginia branches located 1 each in Cartersville, Charlottesville, Chester, Cumberland, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norge, Powhatan, Providence Forge, Quinton, Saluda, Sandston, West Point, and Yorktown; 2 in Williamsburg; 4 in Richmond; and 4 in Midlothian. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 2 offices in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia; and Nashville, Tennessee. Its Other segment offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. The company also provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.