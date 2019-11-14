Financial Architects Inc Sells 659 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,997,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of RHS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.90. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,935. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $111.19 and a 12 month high of $141.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day moving average is $136.52.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.