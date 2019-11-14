Financial Architects Inc Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Unilever by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 31,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 449,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Goldman Sachs Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.29. 741,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,354. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

