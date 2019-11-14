Financial Architects Inc Acquires 5,407 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 39,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 278,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377,902. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.