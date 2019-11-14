Financial Analysis: Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) versus Internap (NASDAQ:INAP)

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) and Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Internap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Internap and Chinanet Online, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A

Internap currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 312.50%. Given Internap’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Internap is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Internap and Chinanet Online’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap $317.37 million 0.17 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.66 Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.38 -$14.02 million N/A N/A

Chinanet Online has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Internap.

Volatility and Risk

Internap has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinanet Online has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Internap and Chinanet Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap -23.62% N/A -9.76% Chinanet Online -11.13% -59.94% -26.37%

Summary

Internap beats Chinanet Online on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

