Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.11. 3,378,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,641,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

