Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 365.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $482.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,299. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $452.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $495.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

