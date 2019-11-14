Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $334.98

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.98 and last traded at $334.98, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 31,366.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 272,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 271,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

