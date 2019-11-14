Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FANH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Fanhua alerts:

FANH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 131,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $130.87 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.