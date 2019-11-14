Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,982,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,612. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $297.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

