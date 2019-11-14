Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 38.2% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXTR traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $826.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.66. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

