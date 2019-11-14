Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Cut to “Hold” at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

EXE traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.55. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.95 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The company has a market cap of $757.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

