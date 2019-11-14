Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. During the last week, Exosis has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $66,702.00 and $25,219.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,707.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.02143475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.08 or 0.03205041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00685069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00748351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00054591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00421777 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 457,998 coins and its circulating supply is 292,998 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

