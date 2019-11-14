Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC) Trading Down 11.1%

Excel Corp (OTCMKTS:EXCC)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 43,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC)

Excel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated financial and transaction processing services to businesses in the United States. It offers an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants operating in physical business environments, on the Internet, and in retail settings requiring wired and wireless mobile payment solutions.

