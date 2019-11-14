Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.19 ($32.78).

EVK traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, hitting €25.83 ($30.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,394 shares. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.29.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

