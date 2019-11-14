Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 68,029 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,029 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,236. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

