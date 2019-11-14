Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 460 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,171,000 after acquiring an additional 311,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,303,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,811. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $142.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $51,377.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock worth $158,388. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

