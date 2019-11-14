Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 150 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,715 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 25.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,412 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,024 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,624 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,732. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $386.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

In related news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.