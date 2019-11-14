Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 426.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.26% of Euro Tech worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

