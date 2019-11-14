Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Cap Hits $2.97 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $502,209.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Escodex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.45 or 0.07429683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017723 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,781,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Escodex, P2PB2B, Coinlim, IDEX, DDEX, CoinTiger and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

