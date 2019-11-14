ERHC Energy (OTCMKTS:ERHE) Shares Up 50%

ERHC Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERHE) shot up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

ERHC Energy Inc engages in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in Africa. Its principal assets include the rights to working interests in exploration acreage in the Republic of Kenya; the Republic of Chad; the Joint Development Zone between the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe; the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and the economic zone of Sao Tome.

