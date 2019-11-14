Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Dougherty & Co has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 174.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

