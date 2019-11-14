Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $52,084.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler acquired 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $212,355 and sold 15,000 shares valued at $268,250. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

