Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

RBA stock opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,827,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,510,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,276,000 after buying an additional 568,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,230,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,707 shares of company stock worth $344,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

