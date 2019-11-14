Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 23,241.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fortive by 47.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Fortive by 33.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 328,567 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Fortive by 19.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,702,000 after acquiring an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 287,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

FTV traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. 162,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,305. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.77. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.