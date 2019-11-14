Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Generac by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,352,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,862,000 after buying an additional 326,138 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.76. 3,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $98.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Generac’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

