Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.56. 660,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.59. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $121.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.41.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

