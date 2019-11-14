Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,832 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 3,337,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,709,248. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.44.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

