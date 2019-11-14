Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 610 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 34.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $3,058,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.08. 6,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,410. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

