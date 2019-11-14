Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,310 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after buying an additional 2,120,802 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 28,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

