EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.