Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $485,000 in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 300.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after acquiring an additional 309,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $628.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $23.00 target price on Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

