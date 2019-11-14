Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Shutterstock Inc has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

