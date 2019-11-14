Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,658,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,679,000 after buying an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 140,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Gerald H. Lipkin sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $179,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,949.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

