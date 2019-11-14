Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $444,000 Holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 1,502,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,934,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,539,000 after buying an additional 1,432,490 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 915,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Eventbrite Inc has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $33.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $132,571.61. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EB. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on Eventbrite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

