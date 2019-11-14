Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 1,123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard L. Cox bought 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $100,057.95. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $569,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,082.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,699 shares of company stock worth $945,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Cannae stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.