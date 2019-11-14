Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,234 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 302.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.52. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

