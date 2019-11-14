Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price Up 15.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) shares rose 15.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $48.38, approximately 4,799,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 929,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energizer by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,650 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Energizer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 198,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energizer by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,778,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,575,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Energizer by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 428,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

