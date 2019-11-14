Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-2.74 billion (+9-10%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Energizer from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Energizer has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Energizer will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

