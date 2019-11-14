Energi Hits One Day Volume of $460,651.00 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and approximately $460,651.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00025970 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00243417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.01455005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00035292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00148663 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 22,640,159 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

